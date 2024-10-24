|
24.10.2024 19:00:00
Clariant Oil Services Recognized by Petrobras with Suppliers Award for Health and Wellness
Clariant Oil Services, a leading producer and supplier of specialty oilfield production chemicals and services to the oil and gas industry, was honored with the Petrobras Best Suppliers Award in the Health category for its VIVAZ Program. This wellness initiative fosters positive habits and holistic well-being for employees and their families.
