CLARIFICATION ON ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2022

27.02.2023 08:00:03

EVRAZ plc (EVR)
27-Feb-2023 / 10:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 February 2023 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) announces that the Company has not been able to engage an auditor in respect of its most recent financial year ended 31 December 2022 in light of UK sanctions imposed against EVRAZ.

The Company has made multiple enquiries to UK audit firms and no one expressed willingness to act as a Companys auditor in connection with the preparation of the annual report and audited financial statements. Additionally, EVRAZ wrote to the Secretary of State on 14 December 2022 for guidance, including whether the Secretary of State would exercise powers under the Companies Act 2006 (the Act) to appoint an auditor, but has not yet received a response.

The deadline for the Company to prepare and publish its annual report and audited financial statements for its previous financial year is 30 April 2023.

Considering all the above it is probable that EVRAZ will not be able to prepare and publish annual report and audited financial statements as required by the Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the Act as well as approve and file audited financial statements with Companies House.

