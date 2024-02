Clear Secure Posts Q4 Profit, Adj. EPS Beats Market; Sees Q1 Revenues Above View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU), a secure identity company, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $13.98 million or $0.15 per share, compared to last year's loss of $11.33 million or $0.13 per share.

Adjusted net income was $26.20 million or $0.17 per share, compared to last year's $21.04 million or $0.14 per share.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 33.3 percent to $170.97 million from last year's $128.25 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $166.65 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total bookings were $195.3 million, up 29.7 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, Clear Secure projects revenue of $172 million to $174 million and Total Bookings of $178 million to $183 million.

Analysts expect revenues of $164.6 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company estimates strong revenue and Total Bookings growth, expanding margins and Free Cash Flow growth of at least 30 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Clear Secure shares were gaining around 5.6 percent to trade at $19.45.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.