ClearBridge MLP, Midstream Total Return Fund: Tender Offer Oversubscribed

(RTTNews) - ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR) announced the final results for issuer tender offer for up to 50% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Fund. The tender offer expired on June 20, 2024.

The tender offer has been oversubscribed. The Fund will purchase shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, disregarding fractions. On a pro rata basis, approximately 91.24% of shares for each stockholder who properly tendered shares have been accepted for payment. The payment for such shares will be made on or about June 25, 2024.