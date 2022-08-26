ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Solutions in InfoComm India 2022

Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to meet the needs of today’s hybrid work environment, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced it will return to InfoComm India 2022 (September 5-7) to showcase its award-winning line of professional conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming products at Booth F65 in the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005749/en/

ClearOne’s BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array is the world’s most technologically advanced ceiling tile beamforming mic array, delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. (Photo: Business Wire)

Builders, architects, designers, contractors, and commercial integration professionals play an important role in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for a hybrid work environment — wherever that work environment might take place.

"We now know that work-from-home is no longer temporary,” ClearOne Interim CEO Derek Graham said. "At a time when dedicated home offices are getting complete professional upgrades, we’re thrilled to connect with integrators at this year’s InfoComm India 2022 to discuss how ClearOne commercial solutions can help them thrive in this new technological landscape by empowering professionals to work creatively and productively in all of the work environments they use today.”

At InfoComm India 2022 ClearOne will exhibit its complete line of professional audio and video solutions and cloud-based collaboration services for professional home offices and Commercial Environments.

"InfoComm India professionals can serve as a one-stop source offering the widest selection of professional home office solutions from high-end beamforming microphone arrays with built-in DSP processing and Bluetooth connectivity to a spectrum of home office cameras and audio components under a single industry brand that is recognized around the world for quality and reliability,” Graham added.

At InfoComm India 2022, featured solutions will include the world’s most technologically advanced microphone, the BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array, winner of the ISE 2022 Best in Market, 2021 Top New Technology, TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year, 2021 SCN Product Installation, and 2021 AV Technology InfoComm Best in Market, and 2020 S&VC Innovation Product awards.

The BMA 360 is the first truly wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming microphone array that provides the ultimate in natural, full-fidelity sound. The microphone array is ideal for the broadest set of rooms because it delivers the best performance thanks to its most advanced beamforming technology, greater functionality, and enhanced features. It is the easiest and quickest solution to specify and install. AV practitioners can complete more installations in less time and that translates into more business opportunities to capitalize on.

Groundbreaking technology including FiBeam™ and DsBeam™, and more recent Voice Lift technology, has helped the BMA 360 stand out in the industry for integrators and end-users alike. With FiBeam™ technology, conference participants experience natural and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. And with the BMA 360’s deep sidelobe beamforming, DsBeam™, unparalleled sidelobe depth below -40 dB, results in superior rejection of reverb and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

Further advancements in adaptive steering enable the BMA 360’s coverage of each conference participant as well as support for Camera Tracking and Voice Lift. For Voice Lift applications, the combination of ClearOne’s beamforming plus feedback cancellation technologies provide up to a 20 dB boost in gain before feedback compared to an omni mic.

Also being showcased is the award-winning Versa Mediabar, an all-in-one collaboration video soundbar that provides natural-sounding audio and true-to-life video for a wide range of applications and environments with no driver installation needed. The built-in 4K, ultra HD camera features an impressive 110° wide angle field of view and uses intelligent video analysis and ePTZ technology for auto framing as well as people tracking – supporting standard UVC commands for control.

For more information on ClearOne commercial solutions, visit here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005749/en/