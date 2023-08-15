ClearOne to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) (the "Company"), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, August 17, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

Presentation Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5fueipl3SoilG2E3Dy8JDg

The presentation will be available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLRO@Gateway-grp.com.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

