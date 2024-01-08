08.01.2024 15:57:24

Clene Announces Improvement In Vision, Cognition With CNM-Au8 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc. Monday announced an improvement in vision and cognition with CNM-Au8 treatment in VISIONARY-MS trial in participants with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The company said results from the long-term open-label extension of the VISIONARY-MS trial participants were offered to continue on CNM-Au8 30mg for up to an additional 96 weeks in the LTE.

The trial reported progressive vision improvement at Week 144 for low contrast visual acuity change across both eyes.

Low contrast vision demonstrated sustained improvement by up to 38 letters across both eyes in individual participants, which represents multiple row gains on a greyed-out MS eye chart.

The company said cognitive improvement, particularly working memory and information processing speed, was improved by up to 35 points in individual participants, where a three-point change in cognitive processing speed has been deemed notable in other MS studies.

