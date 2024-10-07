Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers to Host Senior U.S. Government Officials at its Coatesville, Pennsylvania Steel Plant

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that it will be hosting United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, together with the Director of District 10 of the United Steelworkers (USW) Bernie Hall, at its Coatesville, PA mill on Friday, October 11. This visit follows USTR’s recent final determination relating to increased Section 301 tariffs on imports of steel, electric vehicles and various manufacturing components from China. USTR is also currently conducting a Section 301 investigation on the unfair trade practices of the Chinese shipbuilding sector in response to a petition filed by the USW and allied organized labor groups. Cleveland-Cliffs Coatesville specializes in the production of steel plate for military and commercial shipbuilding industries.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "It is our honor to host Ambassador Tai, Acting Secretary Su, and Congresswoman Houlahan at Cleveland-Cliffs Coatesville. We look forward to demonstrating the strong working partnership between Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW that enables the production of advanced steel plate demanded by the U.S. military, the commercial shipbuilding industry and numerous other critical infrastructure sectors. We expect that the upcoming visit will further strengthen the conviction of Ambassador Tai, Acting Secretary Su and Congresswoman Houlahan that critical manufacturing industries, such as steelmaking, are inextricably linked to our country’s economic stability and U.S. national security.”

Mr. Goncalves will be hosting a fireside chat with the visiting dignitaries that will be live streamed on the Company’s YouTube channel.

Featured Speakers

The Honorable Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative

The Honorable Julie Su, Acting Secretary of Labor

The Honorable Chrissy Houlahan, U.S. Representative (PA-6)

Mr. Bernie Hall, USW Director, District 10 (Pennsylvania)

Mr. Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and CEO

Livestream Details:

Cleveland-Cliffs Program

Friday, October 11

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

The live broadcast is accessible via Cleveland-Cliffs’ YouTube channel: Cleveland-Cliffs Live Stream Link

A replay will be available after the event on Cleveland-Cliffs’ channel.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

