Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled and Coated Steel Products

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $1,000 per net ton.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107837936/en/