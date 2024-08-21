Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Promotion of Michael Hrosik to Senior Vice President, Commercial

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) ("Cliffs”) announced today that Michael Hrosik has been named Senior Vice President, Commercial of the organization. The promotion is effective immediately. Mr. Hrosik has over 30 years of steel industry experience in commercial functions, most recently as Vice President, Flat-Rolled Steel Sales for Cliffs. In his new role, Mr. Hrosik will oversee all responsibility for Cliffs’ commercial operations, including sales, marketing, and customer service. His extensive experience, primarily with Cliffs and its legacy companies ArcelorMittal USA, ISG, and LTV, will play a critical role in driving Cliffs’ strategy forward.

To succeed Mr. Hrosik in his previous role, Michael Cooney has been appointed Enterprise Director, Flat-Rolled Steel Sales. Mr. Cooney, most recently hired from Reliance, Inc., brings a wealth of experience in the steel industry, particularly with service centers. In his new role, Mr. Cooney will oversee Cliffs’ commercial relationships with service centers and non-automotive end users.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a leading North America-based steel producer with focus on value-added sheet products, particularly for the automotive industry. The Company is vertically integrated from the mining of iron ore, production of pellets and direct reduced iron, and processing of ferrous scrap through primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

