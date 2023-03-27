Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s 2022 Supplier of the Year for Sixth Straight Year

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was named a 2022 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 31th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. This is the sixth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs has received the award.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Cleveland-Cliffs’ dedication to serving the automotive industry is at our deepest core, and we remain committed to our position as the leading automotive steel supplier in North America. Our acceptance of this award for the sixth straight year is great recognition for everything we do company-wide to have this leadership position – from product quality, to customer service, to innovation. We are grateful for our partnership with General Motors, and look forward to continuing our track record of consistent performance delivering the best quality products exactly when needed, without ever having supply chain disruptions.”

Each year, the Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in business and cultural criteria, including quality, launch, supply chain, total enterprise cost, innovation and engineering, communication and transparency, and safety.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005271/en/