Cleveland-Cliffs is Featured in the U.S. Department of Energy Better Climate Challenge Road Show

Cleveland-Cliffs announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is featuring the Company in its Better Climate Challenge Road Show series. The Better Climate Challenge Road Show showcases real-world pathways for public and private organizations to decarbonize their buildings and plants.

As a partner in the Better Climate Challenge, Cleveland-Cliffs has committed to emissions reduction (scope 1 & 2) goals across its portfolio. In the DOE Road Show episode, viewers learn how Cleveland-Cliffs is leveraging its state-of-the-art Direct Reduction facility in Toledo, Ohio, and utilizing other technologies to decarbonize its steelmaking operations. The Cleveland-Cliffs’ Toledo facility is considered the most modern and efficient direct reduction plant in the world. The facility is a hydrogen ready plant which produces hot-briquetted iron (HBI), an environmentally friendly alternative to scrap and imported pig iron used in the steelmaking process.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are honored to be featured by the U.S. Department of Energy in its Better Climate Challenge Road Show series, and we appreciate the agency’s recognition of our leadership in accomplishing significant goals to decarbonize our business. We are making it happen today as the only steel company participating in the Better Climate Challenge program. HBI consumption in our ironmaking furnaces is a proven real path forward to further reduce our carbon footprint while producing high quality steel for a more sustainable future.”

This past October, the DOE recognized Cleveland-Cliffs as a Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction 2023 Goal Achiever through its Better Buildings Initiative and Better Climate Challenge. The Company’s commitment covers 46 of its operating facilities.

To view the episode featuring Cleveland-Cliffs, visit https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/roadshow

For Cleveland-Cliffs Better Buildings profile, visit: https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/partners/cleveland-cliffs-inc

