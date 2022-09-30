|
30.09.2022 16:40:00
Cleveland-Cliffs’ New Labor Contract with the United Steelworkers Ratified for its Mining and Pelletizing Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) at its Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota ratified new 47-month labor agreements at those locations. The agreements are effective on October 1, 2022, and cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at Cleveland-Cliffs Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.
Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said, "We are pleased to reach new labor agreements that are fair, equitable and beneficial for our employees, their families and the company. With a strong and loyal workforce, we are confident that Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to be the benchmark in the iron and steel industry. We thank all the members of the USW and Cliffs negotiating teams for their dedication to reach these agreements.”
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.
