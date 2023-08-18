Cleveland-Cliffs Receives Exclusive Assignment of Right to Bid from United Steelworkers

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) ("Cleveland-Cliffs” or "Cliffs”) today announced receipt of the assignment of the United Steelworkers’ (USW) right to bid under their Basic Labor Agreement with United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) ("U.S. Steel”). With this exclusive assignment, Cliffs is the only realistic buyer able to acquire the totality of U.S. Steel. Furthermore, Cliffs has agreed to assume, upon closing of a transaction, all of the agreements between U.S. Steel and the USW that are applicable to the U.S. Steel employees.

Under the terms of the USW’s collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, a potential sale of the whole company or USW-represented assets could not be consummated without the support of the USW. The assignment transfers to Cliffs the USW’s right to bid on such potential transactions. The USW’s transfer and assignment only applies to Cliffs.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "I want to thank Tom Conway for working as a true partner with me. I also want to say to the employees of U.S. Steel who are watching this all unfold: I have your back.”

The full text of the letter from the USW to Cleveland-Cliffs is included below:

Dear Mr. Goncalves:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Cleveland-Cliffs) announced on August 13, 2023 that it had presented to the board of directors of U.S. Steel Corporation (U.S. Steel) a proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding stock of U.S. Steel. U.S. Steel later announced that it has initiated a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives.

The Union’s Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) with U.S. Steel includes at Article Eleven, Section D a Right to Bid on a transaction involving U.S. Steel, and grants the Union, at Paragraph 7 of Article Eleven, Section D, the right to transfer or assign its rights to another person or entity. By this letter, the Union transfers and assigns to Cleveland-Cliffs the Union’s Right to Bid. The Union’s transfer and assignment only applies to Cleveland-Cliffs. I will inform you in writing if anything should change regarding this transfer and assignment.

Further, the parties agree that upon closing, Cleveland-Cliffs shall assume all of the agreements between U.S. Steel and the Union that are applicable to the U.S. Steel Employees that the Union represents and that Cleveland-Cliffs shall honor the commitments contained in those agreements. Please sign below to acknowledge the assumption of those agreements.

Very truly yours,

Thomas M. Conway

International President

A copy of the signed letter and other relevant materials have been posted to the Cliffs’ website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

Moelis & Company LLC, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan, UBS, MUFG and Truist Securities are acting as financial advisors to Cleveland-Cliffs and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

