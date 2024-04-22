Cleveland-Cliffs to Host United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm at its Butler Works

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced that it is hosting Secretary Jennifer Granholm at its Butler Works plant in Pennsylvania today, April 22nd. The Secretary’s visit follows the recent Department of Energy’s (DOE) final transformer efficiency standard rule that will provide for the continued utilization of Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel (GOES) in virtually all of electrical distribution transformer end markets. Cleveland-Cliffs is the sole producer of GOES in the United States, and was selected for award negotiations for up to $75 million in total funding from the DOE to pursue a decarbonization investment at Butler Works.

During the visit, Secretary Granholm will tour the plant and meet with Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves, company officials, employees as well as union leaders from the United Auto Workers (UAW), the United Steelworkers (USW) and the International Association of Machinists (IAM). Mr. Goncalves will be hosting a speaking program with Secretary Granholm and other invited speakers that will be live streamed on the Company’s YouTube channel. The Secretary is expected to share remarks regarding the Department of Energy’s potential decarbonization investment in Butler Works and DOE’s final distribution transformer rule that protects approximately 1,300 good-paying, steelmaking jobs, ensuring that GOES will continue to sustain the U.S. electric grid.

Featured Speakers

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

The Honorable Chris Deluzio, U.S. Representative (PA-17)

The Honorable Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative (PA-16)

Jamie Sychak, President - UAW Local 3303

Daniel Vicente, Director - UAW Region 9

Kevin Boozel, Butler County Commissioner

Livestream Details:

Cleveland-Cliffs Program

Monday, April 22, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The live broadcast is accessible via Cleveland-Cliffs’ YouTube channel:

Cleveland-Cliffs Live Stream Link

A replay will be available after the event on Cleveland-Cliffs’ channel.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs is also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 28,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

