01.11.2023 21:16:22
Clorox Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $22 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.1% to $1.39 billion from $1.74 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $22 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 and $4.80
