Cloudflare Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $12.1 million or $0.03 per share, compared to $12.8 million or $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter last year.

Adjusted net income was $106.8 million or $0.28 per share, compared to $68.8 million or $0.19 per share in the fourth quarter last year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $614.5 million, representing an increase of 33.6% from $459.9 million year-over-year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $620.0 million to $621.0 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.23.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $2,785.0 million to $2,795.0 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 to $1.12.