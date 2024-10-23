|
CME Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $901.3 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $740.8 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $977.0 million or $2.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $1.584 billion from $1.337 billion last year.
CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $901.3 Mln. vs. $740.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.584 Bln vs. $1.337 Bln last year.
