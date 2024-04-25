CMS Energy Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $285 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $2.18 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $285 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.29 to $3.35