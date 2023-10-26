26.10.2023 12:44:36

CMS Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $174 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $1.67 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $174 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.67 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.06 to $3.12

