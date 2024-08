CNA Financial Q2 Profit Climbs In Line With Estimates; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp. (CNA), an insurance company, on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $317 million or $1.17 per share, higher than $283 million or $1.13 million, recorded for the same period last year.

Core income was at $326 million or $1.19 per share, compared with $308 million or $1.13 per share a year ago.

On average, four analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to earn $1.19 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earned premiums from Property and Casualty Operations moved up to $2.389 billion, higher than $2.234 billion last year.

Specialty segment posted net earned premiums of $831 million as against $812 million in 2023.

Net earned premiums from Commercial segment were at $1.247 billion, versus $1.120 billion a year ago.

International segment reported net earned premiums of $311 million, compared with $302 million last year.

Life and Group segment recorded net earned premiums of $109 million, lower than previous year's $113 million.

CNA Financial will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on August 29, to shareholder of record as of August 12.

CNA was trading up by 4.62 percent at $50.75 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.