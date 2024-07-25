|
25.07.2024 14:19:11
CNX Slips To Loss In Q2, Adj. EBITDAX Up; Updates FY24 View; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) reported Thursday a net loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit on sharply lower revenues. Adjusted EBITDAX, a key earnings metric, however, increased. The company further tightened its outlook for fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDAX.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, CNX shares were gaining around 6 percent to trade at $26.39.
For the second quarter, net loss was $18.26 million, compared to last year's profit of $474.96 million. Loss per share was $0.12, compared to profit of $2.47 a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $55 million, compared to $57 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDAX, however, grew to $242 million from last year's $217 million.
Total revenue and other operating income fell to $321.44 million from prior year's $839.70 million.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted EBITDAX of $950 million to $1.050 billion, compared to previous estimate of $925 million to $1.075 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CNX Resources Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: CNX Resources gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
10.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CNX Resources präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: CNX Resources gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CNX Resources zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)