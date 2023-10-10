Co-operators Implements Guidewire Cloud to Transform Underwriting, Policy Administration, and Billing Operations in the Cloud

Co-operators, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services organization, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Co-operators successfully implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter and Guidewire BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its policy administration, underwriting and billing functions, simplify its IT operations, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its distribution channels and policyholders.

A Guidewire customer since 2007, Co-operators migrated PolicyCenter and BillingCenter to Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all of its property and casualty (P&C) lines of business in the provinces where it operates. The company also extended its PolicyCenter instance on Guidewire Cloud to its subsidiary Sovereign Insurance. Further, Co-operators is currently working towards a migration of its self-managed Guidewire ClaimCenter environment onto Guidewire Cloud. At the conclusion of that project, the companies’ P&C Operations will be a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer on Guidewire Cloud.

"Guidewire Cloud offers a world of possibilities that we wanted to capitalize on to improve our functionality and efficiencies and support the capacity and capabilities of our workforce,” said Co-operators Property and Casualty Manufacturing Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Guglietti. "Guidewire Cloud innovations provide us with access to technology that will allow us to build better and faster, as well as adapt our systems to the impacts of an ever-changing, agile and modernizing industry.”

Co-operators Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Harry Pickett added, "Our users have provided positive feedback about the new layouts, and they are excited about the availability of the additional Guidewire Cloud possibilities that we are beginning to explore. Opportunities to maximize new features will help meet evolving business needs, as well as improve strategic areas like policy system performance, overall productivity, efficiencies, and better user experiences.”

"Co-operators has been providing financial security for Canadians and their communities for the past 78 years,” said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. "We congratulate Co-operators on its successful migration to Guidewire Cloud and look forward to working with the company as it progresses along its cloud journey and grows its business.”

About Co-operators:

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $59 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 78 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit www.cooperators.ca.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

