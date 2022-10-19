Cobalt Digital demos 25G uncompressed video transport using ADVA timing plug

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Cobalt Digital has successfully demonstrated high-speed transport of uncompressed audio and video signals in an SMPTE-2110 environment. Using ADVA’s Oscilloquartz timing technology, the trial network offers a simple, reliable and low-cost way to share broadcast streams in multiple digital formats at the highest quality. With ultra-compact, low-cost synchronization delivered by OSA 5401 small form-factor pluggable (SFP) PTP grandmasters, the solution was demonstrated with Cobalt Digital’s high-density audio and video processing technology featuring native SMPTE-2110 support and multiple 25Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005954/en/

ADVA’s pluggable timing technology is helping Cobalt Digital transport video, audio and broadcast data without the need for compression or reformatting. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This demo verifies the viability of an incredibly flexible technology for transporting video, audio and broadcast data without the need for compression or reformatting. With Indigo, our next-generation platform, and ADVA’s unique timing plug, the trial solution delivers the highest levels of availability and quality and with an extremely small footprint,” said Suzana Brady, SVP of worldwide sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "ADVA’s pluggable Oscilloquartz timing device enables quick and simple deployment in a power-on and run environment. It removes the complexity of local network configurations and can support both GNSS-based and arbitrary time modes.”

Showcased at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, the demo was built on Cobalt Digital’s Indigo 2110-DC-01, a highly integrated factory option that includes dual 25Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces and supports uncompressed 4K on the company’s 9904-UDX-4K openGear® card. Support for ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching is incorporated for improved network reliability as well as IS 04/IS-05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration. This included support enables devices to be auto-discovered by the network management and made available for interconnection. Indigo offers advanced processing with IP inputs and outputs and eliminates the need for any external gateways. When Indigo is combined with Cobalt’s 9904-UDX-4K card, a powerful and dense solution is created that is capable of natively processing HD, 3G-SDI and 4K IP streams without compromising quality. Key to the trial was sub-microsecond synchronization provided by ADVA’s accessSync™ OSA 5401 SyncPlug™. This powerful and versatile time server with a built-in GNSS receiver has the smallest footprint on the market. It complies with the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in broadcast networks, including SMPTE 2059, for synchronizing video and audio equipment over packet networks.

"Leveraging our most compact Oscilloquartz PTP timing technology, this demo shows how broadcast and media production network operators can achieve higher speeds while significantly improving efficiency. By processing natively over IP, Cobalt Digital’s platform removes complexity and significantly reduces cost,” commented Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "High-quality video and audio transmission rely on accurate and stable timing and our pluggable device was crucial to the success of this trial. The flexibility and simplicity of our accessSync™ OSA 5401 SyncPlug™ were key as well as its ability to distribute timing to many devices from a single SFP.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we’re creating new opportunities for tomorrow’s networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the production and broadcast television environment. As a founding member in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear compliant solutions as well as video and audio processing products for closed caption compliance, production trucks, master control, HD news, signal transport, audio loudness processing, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter throwdown boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of IP and 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD conversion and processing tasks. In addition, the company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote production/ broadcasting environments. Cobalt Digital products are distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships. For further information visit: www.cobaltdigital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005954/en/