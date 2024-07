Coca-Cola Shares Optimistic Numbers in Its Latest Earnings Call. Is This Warren Buffett Favorite a Smart Stock to Buy Today?

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter results early Tuesday morning, stomping Wall Street's consensus estimates across the board. Coke's management followed up with bullish color commentary on the earnings call.Coca-Cola's stock briefly soared on the news, setting a fresh 52-week high in the process. These shares are soaring just below the all-time record prices Coke set in the summer of 2022.But it's too late to take advantage of Tuesday's brief price jump. Instead, prospective Coca-Cola investors should ask whether the stock remains a good buy after this report. So let's take a deeper look at Coca-Cola 's business trajectory.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool