Cocrystal Pharma Gets Positive Result From Phase 1 Study With CDI-988; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), Thursday announced favorable safety and tolerability results from the single-ascending dose cohorts of the phase 1 study with CDI-988, its oral pan-viral norovirus/coronavirus protease inhibitor.

During the study in healthy adults, the orally administered CDI-988 in doses ranging from 100 mg to 600 mg was compared with placebo.

The company stated that no serious adverse events or severe treatment-emergent adverse events were reported. Also, no clinically significant observations were noted in laboratory assessments, physical exams or electrocardiograms.

