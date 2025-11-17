Codere Online Luxembourg Aktie

WKN DE: A3C8U2 / ISIN: LU2405144788

WKN DE: A3C8U2 / ISIN: LU2405144788

17.11.2025 14:39:32

Codere Online Appoints Marcus Arildsson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (J9T.F, CDRO, CDROW), an online casino gaming and sports betting company operator, announced Monday the appointment of Marcus Arildsson as CFO, effective immediately.

Marcus will take over from Oscar Iglesias, who will assist with an orderly transition. He is also expected to join the Company's Board of Directors.

Marcus, a senior finance executive, has over 25 years of experience across investment banking, equity markets and corporate finance. Prior to joining Codere, Marcus held CFO and executive committee roles at Millenium Hospitality Real Estate.

Gonzaga Higuero, Chairman of the Board stated that Marcus' extensive experience in corporate finance and investment banking, combined with his international background, will mark an efficient growth to the company's leadership team.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Codere's shares were trading 5.22% higher at 4.84 euros.

