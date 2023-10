Coeptis Expands License Agreement With University Of Pittsburgh To Include SNAP-CAR Platform

(RTTNews) - Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) said it has expanded its exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to include the SNAP-CAR technology platform in natural killer cells. The company said the addition of SNAP-CAR NK adds a third NK-focused technology to Coeptis' development portfolio.

The amended agreement builds upon the original exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for SNAP-CAR T-Cell, a universal CAR T technology platform designed to target multiple antigens simultaneously and potentially address a range of hematologic and solid tumors, including HER2-expressing cancer.

