Cogent Reports Positive FDA Meeting And Alignment On MS2D2 For SUMMIT Trial

(RTTNews) - Cogent Biosciences (COGT) has reached alignment with the FDA on the company's patient reported outcome measure, Mastocytosis Symptom Severity Daily Diary or MS2D2, for use in Part 2 of the registration-directed SUMMIT trial evaluating bezuclastinib in Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis patients. Cogent's questionnaire, MS2D2, asks patients about their symptoms at baseline and measures the increase or decrease in these symptoms throughout the trial.

Andrew Robbins, Cogent's CEO, said: "We remain on track to complete enrollment in SUMMIT Part 2 in the second quarter of 2025 and report top-line results by year-end 2025."

