|
12.03.2024 03:02:35
Cognition Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 6.57 Mln Shares At $1.75/shr
(RTTNews) - Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.57 million shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.75 per share of common stock.
Cognition has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 985,714 additional shares of its common stock sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The company expects to close the offering on March 14, 2024.
Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
Cognition Therapeutics expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $11.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund research, clinical development, process development and manufacturing of Cognition's product candidates, working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cognition Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|1,85
|2,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Handel nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentierte, übersprang der deutsche Leitindex erstmals die 18.000-Punkte-Marke. An den US-Börsen ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.