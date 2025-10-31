Coherent Aktie
WKN: 864089 / ISIN: US1924791031
|
31.10.2025 16:28:17
Coherent To Sell Materials Processing Tools Division To Bystronic
(RTTNews) - Coherent Corp. (COHR), a global company in photonics, Friday announced an agreement to sell its materials processing tools division to Bystronic, an international provider of sheet metal processing technology.
The sale proceeds are anticipated to immediately increase earnings per share and will be utilized to pay down debt.
Based close to Munich, Germany, the division makes about $100 million in sales a year and has about 400 employees. According to Coherent, the action is consistent with its plan to concentrate on its core growth markets and product lines.
Under normal circumstances, the deal is anticipated to close in early 2026.
COHR is currently trading at $133.35, up $0.64 or 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coherent Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.