18.04.2024 22:05:00

Cohu to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 2

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for first quarter on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with presentation materials to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vsirqt8u.

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI003a2b1f29c5421891e1b2448a42a390 to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through May 2, 2025 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

