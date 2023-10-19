|
19.10.2023 22:05:00
Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for third quarter on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/osj43j5o
To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc07ab21dc74b4bf2bf497cc9e1a47d6d to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through November 2, 2024 at www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
