|
09.05.2024 22:09:00
Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:
B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA
May 23, 2024
TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY
May 29, 2024
Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: InterContinental Boston, MA
June 4, 2024
Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY
June 5, 2024
Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.
Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240509947836/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Cohu präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: Cohu legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Cohu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cohu Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cohu Inc.
|27,20
|0,74%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.