Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
17.11.2025 12:55:00
Coinbase vs. Robinhood Stock: One Will Upgrade the Stock Market Best
Financial service companies Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) haven't competed much head-to-head, but that's changing. Both companies have announced plans to tokenize the stock market, meaning they want to turn real-world assets into digital tokens on a blockchain.What that might look like: 24/7 stock trading, global expansions, private company access, and more -- if you buy the hype. Robinhood has already rolled out tokenized stocks in the EU, so this is more than a wish list. It's already happening, and Coinbase may not be far behind.What's at stake: market share. Individual and institutional investors are up for grabs. In theory, customers will love the benefits of tokenized stocks so much that competitors will be forced to fall in line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Coinbase
