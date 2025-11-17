Robinhood Aktie

Coinbase vs. Robinhood Stock: One Will Upgrade the Stock Market Best

Financial service companies Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) haven't competed much head-to-head, but that's changing. Both companies have announced plans to tokenize the stock market, meaning they want to turn real-world assets into digital tokens on a blockchain.What that might look like: 24/7 stock trading, global expansions, private company access, and more -- if you buy the hype. Robinhood has already rolled out tokenized stocks in the EU, so this is more than a wish list. It's already happening, and Coinbase may not be far behind.What's at stake: market share. Individual and institutional investors are up for grabs. In theory, customers will love the benefits of tokenized stocks so much that competitors will be forced to fall in line.
