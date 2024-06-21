CoinShares Announces FlowBank Holdings SA Investment Impairment

21st June 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, announces that following our previous RNS on 13th June 2024, the Group has decided to fully impair its investment in FlowBank Holdings SA, effective immediately.

This has resulted in an impairment charge of £21,813,042.

As previously announced, the Group’s exposure to FlowBank SA as a customer is immaterial, with deposits totalling approximately £100,000.

There is no impact on the Group’s operation, products or clients.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented: "The unfortunate circumstances surrounding FlowBank SA have necessitated this difficult but prudent financial decision. We remain committed to our stakeholders and will continue to navigate these challenges with transparency and diligence.”

