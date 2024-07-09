|
09.07.2024 08:00:17
Coinsilium Group Limited: Directors' Dealings
|
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")
Coinsilium Group Limited: Director Share Dealings
London UK, 09 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 8 July 2024 that:
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 14,456,702 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.65% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Malcolm Palle, Chairman of the Company, purchased 300,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.67p per ordinary share. Following the above purchase Mr. Palle has a beneficial interest in a total of 13,334,234 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.
In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQUIS Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"
|
