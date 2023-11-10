Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Grant of Options and Team Option Pool London, UK, 10 November 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Web3 investor, advisor and venture builder is pleased to announce the grant of up to 15,500,000 new share options over ordinary shares of nil par value (“Options”), to the Directors, staff and key consultants to the Company. The 8,250,000 Options granted to Directors have been allocated as follows: Director Total Eddy Travia 3,000,000 Malcolm Palle 3,000,000 Federica Velardo 1,500,000 Wayne Almeida 750,000 2,750,000 Team Options (“Team Options") have been awarded to members of the Company's non-board key staff and consultants who are essential to the development and growth of the Company in the months and years ahead. A further 4,500,000 Team Options remain available to be granted, through an Option Pool (“Option Pool”) in line with the Company's policy of providing incentives to senior management key personnel and consultants in order to fully align their interests with those of shareholders, facilitate retention and enhance performance. To be clear, Coinsilium directors will not receive Team Options which are designed to incentivise non-board team members. The Board considers the award of the Options to be fundamental to incentivising key personnel of the Company. The 15,500,000 Options are exercisable over a period of three years form the date of grant, at an exercise price of 4.25p. Each Option entitles the holder upon exercise to one ordinary share in the capital of the Company. On 23 July 2021, the Company announced the grant of 5,700,000 options in total to Directors of the Company (“2021 Options”). The 2021 Options remained un-exercised. Options over ordinary shares of nil par value in the capital of the Company, including the un-exercised 2021 Options and subject to the exercise of the 15,500,000 Options represent, in aggregate, 10.86% of the existing issued share capital of the Company. Following the grant of the Options to Directors, the resultant Directors' interests in the Company are as follows: Directors Ordinary Shares % Issued Share Capital 2021 Options* New Options Total Options Malcolm Palle 12,234,234 6.27 2,000,000 3,000,000 5,000,000 Eddy Travia 13,356,702 6.84 1,500,000 3,000,000 4,500,000 Federica Velardo Nil Nil 700,000 1,500,000 2,200,000 Wayne Almeida Nil Nil Nil 750,000 750,000 *2021 Options have a vesting period of five years from the date of grant and are exercisable in two equal tranches at a price of 9 pence per share and 13.5 pence per share respectively. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7785 381 089 www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provi4.25des strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Federica Velardo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,500,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Wayne Almeida 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 750,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,500,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Proffitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-board Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coinsilium Group Limited b) LEI 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value pence each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Ltd ordinary shares: VGG225641015 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1,000,000 shares exercise at 4.25p d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 09/11/2023 f) Place of the transaction AQUIS Growth Market

