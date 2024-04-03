COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: New Web3 Industry and Portfolio Reports

London, UK, 3 April 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder and investor, is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of Web3 industry reports.

These reports aim to provide investors with a greater understanding of the Web3 space, offering insights into the application, use cases, and the blockchain technology underpinning it.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance investor and broker engagement across the UK, Europe, and the US markets, to raise the Company’s profile and ensure that the market remains well-informed with regard to Coinsilium’s exposure and activities in the Web3 space.

The initial two reports are now available for download from the Coinsilium website, marking the start of this series of publications that will progressively cover the full spectrum of the Company's significant investment and advisory portfolio over the coming weeks and months.

Web3: Echoes of the '90s Internet Boom

This report underscores Web3's revolutionary prospects, comparing it to the '90s tech boom in order to illustrate its potential for significant investor returns.

Web3 heralds an era of digital transformation, setting the stage for innovative projects such as Byzant, an active collaborative project involving a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including Coinsilium.

The report also provides a context for the revolutionary potential of Byzant within the Web3 landscape, where decentralisation, user empowerment, and privacy are paramount. Through a collaborative effort, Coinsilium and its partners are pioneering solutions that exemplify the principles of Web3, aiming to redefine social media and digital interaction.

This report can be downloaded here

https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=1.%2BWeb3-%2BEchoes%2Bof%2Bthe%2B90s%2BInternet%2BBoom%2BApril%2B24.pdf

Opportunities in Web3 for New Advertising Models

Within the burgeoning Web3 landscape, this report highlights the role Adbazaar is set to play, as a key innovation within the Byzant ecosystem, focused on revolutionising digital advertising by harnessing blockchain and smart contracts for precise, user-centric ad targeting that respects user privacy and incentivises engagement.

Adbazaar's approach promises a new era of transparency and user-centred advertising, marking a significant step forward in the highly lucrative digital ad space.

This report can be downloaded here

https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=2.%2BOpportunities%2Bin%2BWeb3%2Bfor%2BNew%2BAdvertising%2BModels%2BApril%2B24.pdf

Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: “Web3 has the potential to impact our social and economic foundations and, in effect, to transform how we interact with money, securities, assets and data via the internet. The growing economic size of the crypto space, its numerous ties to the world’s largest financial institutions and its coverage in mainstream media are all signals of impending change.

Through Coinsilium’s Web3 investments, ventures and outreach initiatives, the Company is well positioned alongside some of the most prominent and influential leaders shaping the future of this space. Our partnership with the When Shift Happens podcast as announced 2 October 2023 is also ensuring a solid visibility for Coinsilium within crypto communities worldwide through the podcast’s highly popular communication channels.

These reports are the first examples of this initiative to articulate Coinsilium’s positioning and reaffirm its presence in this rapidly growing sector”.

