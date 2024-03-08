Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Financing to Advance Web3 Operations and Investments

|
London, UK, 8 March 2024 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder and investor is pleased to announce a strategic financing, with director participation (“Financing”).
FINANCING HIGHLIGHTS:
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented:
“Coinsilium is recognised as an active and leading player in the rapidly emerging Web3 economy, and we in turn recognise the opportunity for substantial value creation this sector offers shareholders.
The rapidly rising cryptocurrency prices obviously bodes well for our crypto-treasury position, and the strengthening market also appears to have generated further investor interest in Coinsilium, which is understandable given that we have seen before, in the previous cycles of 2018 and 2021, quite a close correlation between cryptocurrency price movements and marked market capitalisation growth for the Company.
However, in addition to this, in our view, never before has the Company been so well positioned, with our portfolio now reaching across multiple high-growth Web3 markets including, but not limited to infrastructure, AI, social media, finance and game technology sectors.
With the Financing in hand, and with the strong cryptocurrency markets prevailing, we are now in an extremely robust position to move the business forward at an important time and we will be communicating to the market as material developments occur.”
DIRECTOR PARTICIPATION
Malcolm Palle (Executive Chairman) and Eddy Travia (Chief Executive Officer) are participating with a total subscription of £20,000 each on the same terms as other investors in the Financing. Further details in the table below:
The Directors participation constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. Federica Velardo and Wayne Almeida, Non-Executive Directors of the Company, independent of the Directors participation, confirm that having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the related party transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.
PDMR DISCLOSURE
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.
ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Application has been made for the Financing and Service Shares to be admitted to the Aquis Growth Market, expected to occur on or about 20 March 2024.
Following the issue of the 22,256,000 Financing and Service Shares, the Company will have 217,464,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.
Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.
Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF”.
|
