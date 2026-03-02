Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Update, Expanded Digital Asset Sector Focus and Yellow Network Developments

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Strategic Update, Expanded Digital Asset Sector Focus and Yellow Network Developments

Gibraltar, 2 March 2026 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update on its expanded digital asset sector strategy and Yellow Network developments.

Highlights:

Strategic Update confirms strengthened balance sheet, maturing portfolio and clear forward strategic priorities for 2026.

portfolio 182 Bitcoin held in treasury through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, reinforcing long-term balance sheet resilience within a disciplined multi-year framework.

Reaffirmed Corporate resources discipline: preference for non-dilutive Bitcoin accumulation, with equity issuance considered only where clearly accretive relative to overall enterprise value.

Expanded strategic focus on Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance infrastructure, with advanced-stage discussions in progress regarding a proposed significant venture participation .

Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch scheduled for 8 March 2026; strategic discussions ongoing regarding broader participation within the Yellow Network ecosystem.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented:

“We are pleased to provide this important Strategic Update for our shareholders, setting out the Company’s strategic direction and priorities for the period ahead. . Over the past year, we have spoken consistently about the strength of our transition — both strategically and financially. Today, we are better positioned than at any point in our history. Our balance sheet is robust, underpinned by a strong cash position a well-established treasury, and our portfolio has matured significantly. Importantly, we now have the financial capacity to make meaningful commitments in high-conviction areas where we see genuine structural opportunity, and to support and accelerate these promising blockchain ventures.

We are also pleased to reveal that Coinsilium’s expanded focus for 2026 now includes exposure to the exciting Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance space. We see this as a rapidly emerging segment of digital market infrastructure, and its potential scale should not be underestimated. In the past, we have demonstrated our ability to identify forward-looking opportunities early, today, we also have the capital strength and operational robustness to act on them with greater impact.

Alongside this, developments within the Yellow Network ecosystem and the continued maturation of our advisory-originated and proprietary portfolio holdings reflect the convergence of several key strategic threads. We believe that Coinsilium is now entering a new phase — defined not only by resilience, but by deliberate expansion and disciplined corporate resource deployment and execution.

Notwithstanding current market conditions, this is an exciting period for the Company. I encourage shareholders to take the time to review this update carefully, as it outlines both the opportunities ahead and the conviction with which we intend to pursue them.”

Introduction and Strategic Review

Over the course of 2025, Coinsilium continued to evolve both strategically and operationally, reflecting the maturation of its portfolio, the strengthening of its balance sheet and the broader development within the digital asset sector.

In October 2025, the Company announced a board restructuring designed to align governance and oversight with its next phase of growth. At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 December 2025, the Chairman confirmed that the Board intended to provide a comprehensive strategic update, setting out the Company’s forward priorities and resource allocation framework. This announcement fulfils that commitment.

Since inception, Coinsilium has operated as an early-stage technology accelerator and venture builder — identifying high-potential blockchain and decentralised ventures at formative stages and working closely with founders to accelerate development, refine strategy and strengthen execution through hands-on advisory engagement, funding and ecosystem support. This continues to underpin the Company’s core direction.

The Company’s digital asset treasury — held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, comprises Bitcoin as its sole treasury asset, amounting to 182 Bitcoin held. Forza provides a robust and strategically valuable balance sheet foundation for the Company and its group. In this context, and reflecting the Company’s long-standing strategic approach, the Board continues to emphasise that Coinsilium itself is not structured as, nor positioned to be, a “pure-play” digital asset treasury company — namely an entity whose primary purpose and investor proposition is centred predominantly on holding digital assets in anticipation of price appreciation. The treasury forms part of the Group’s broader capital management framework and long-term asset strategy; it supports the Company’s development but does not define its business model or strategic mandate in its entirety.

Accordingly, the Company’s strategy centres on hands-on venture development, structured incubation and disciplined deployment of resources to accelerate innovation within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Within this framework, the Company partners with high-calibre teams building scalable, next-generation digital market infrastructure at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralised capital markets, providing strategic guidance, operational support and growth-stage structuring through key phases of development.

The objective is to deploy resources at compelling points in the cycle and to contribute expertise that enhances execution and scalability. By doing so, the Company seeks to build durable enterprise value over time for the benefit of shareholders.

This Strategic Review sets out the Company’s current positioning, the market context in which it is operating, and the priorities guiding its sector focus as it advances through 2026.

Bitcoin Market Environment and Long-Term Treasury Strategy

Following the launch of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited and the acquisition of its Bitcoin holdings between April and August 2025, the Company entered the market during the latter stages of a strong expansionary phase that culminated in Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of approximately US$126,000 per coin in October 2025.

The market has since moved into a post-peak corrective phase characterised by deleveraging, reduced liquidity and heightened volatility. Bitcoin has retraced materially from its all-time high and, during February 2026, has traded in the region of the mid-US$60,000s, representing a drawdown of approximately 45–50% from the October peak. Such retracements are not unprecedented in prior Bitcoin cycles, which have historically included substantial corrections following previous cycle highs.

The current environment has also been shaped by broader macroeconomic pressures, including tighter global financial conditions, elevated sovereign borrowing costs, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and episodic risk-off sentiment across equity and alternative asset markets. In such periods, Bitcoin has at times been treated by market participants as a risk-sensitive asset, contributing to near-term price volatility.

At the same time, structural adoption metrics continue to strengthen. Institutional participation has broadened meaningfully over recent cycles, supported by the growth of regulated exchange-traded products and deeper integration of digital assets within traditional capital markets infrastructure. Bitcoin is now widely held through U.S. spot exchange-traded funds, which collectively represent approximately US$86 billion in assets under management (source: Glassnode – U.S. Spot ETF Balances. https://studio.glassnode.com/charts/institutions.UsSpotEtfBalancesAll?a=BTC). While volatility remains inherent to Bitcoin, the underlying ownership base and market infrastructure appear materially stronger than in previous cycles, contributing to the long-term resilience and maturation of the asset class.

The Board does not seek to forecast the duration of the current corrective phase. However, fiduciary responsibility requires recognition that reliance solely on market recovery as the driver of shareholder value would leave performance dependent on factors outside the Company’s operational control. Accordingly, while maintaining conviction in the long-term prospects of Bitcoin as a strategically significant digital asset, the Company is advancing a balanced approach that preserves long-term treasury exposure while deploying capital in a disciplined manner across complementary venture and strategic opportunities, drawing on its established experience and proven track record in digital asset strategy and venture building, in alignment with its broader mandate.

Reflecting the broader market reset described above, valuations across publicly traded treasury-focused companies have adjusted materially from prior peaks, and capital raising conditions have become significantly more selective and fundamentals-driven. Coinsilium has not been insulated from these broader market dynamics. In the current environment, equity market pricing across the sector does not always fully capture enterprise value beyond underlying digital asset holdings.

As previously outlined, Coinsilium’s digital asset treasury, comprising Bitcoin and held through its wholly owned subsidiary Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, was established to provide the Company with a strong, flexible capital base from which to support long-term growth and strategic development. The treasury is not intended to function solely as a passive store of value, nor as an instrument for short-term speculation, but as a foundational asset that enhances optionality, balance sheet resilience and strategic flexibility over an extended time horizon.

The Board remains mindful that market valuations can at times reflect a narrow correlation to Bitcoin price movements, without fully recognising the broader enterprise value of the Company — including its strategic positioning, venture building capability, intellectual capital, portfolio assets, and the experience of its leadership team. In light of prevailing market conditions and the Company’s strengthened financial position, the Board does not consider the current environment to be conducive to equity capital raises for the primary purpose of increasing Bitcoin holdings. Any future capital raises would therefore be considered within the context of a holistic assessment of value and strategic need, with careful regard to long-term shareholder interests.

The Board also reaffirms its strategic principle of pursuing non-dilutive methods of increasing Bitcoin held in treasury. By non-dilutive, the Company refers to acquisitions funded through internally generated resources — including realised gains, revenues, cash reserves or other surplus capital arising from business activities — rather than through the issuance of new equity for the primary purpose of acquiring additional Bitcoin. By its nature, this approach reflects a multi-year perspective, building treasury strength progressively through operating performance and disciplined capital management.

Separately, while the Board does not rule out equity-funded Bitcoin acquisitions in principle, any such issuance would primarily be contemplated where the Company’s shares are trading at a clear and sustained premium to the Board’s assessment of the Company’s overall enterprise value — recognising that the Company’s valuation extends beyond its Bitcoin holdings alone — such that issuance would be demonstrably accretive and aligned with shareholders’ interests.

This disciplined approach forms part of the Company’s multi-year treasury and capital allocation framework and does not represent a fixed or near-term commitment. Through this approach, the Company seeks to ensure that its digital asset treasury operates as a long-term strategic asset — one designed to underpin financial resilience and support sustained enterprise growth over multiple market cycles, rather than to pursue short-term balance sheet expansion. The treasury is intended to evolve prudently over time in alignment with the Company’s broader strategic objectives and capital discipline.

Yellow Network Token Development Update

Yellow Network (“Yellow”) has publicly announced that its Token and Trading Platform Launch (“Yellow Trading Launch”) is scheduled to take place on 8 March 2026. As communicated by Yellow, this represents a significant milestone in the progression of Yellow and the transition towards live token issuance and broader ecosystem activation.

Coinsilium welcomes this development and recognises the Yellow Trading Launch as an important stage in Yellow’s evolution. Since subscribing for a US$200,000 Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (“SAFT”) in April 2022, the Company has remained a committed backer of Yellow and has maintained a close and constructive working relationship with its team. Over this period, the Board has observed the continued technical progress of the project and the increasing clarity around its strategic positioning as it approaches launch.

Further to the Company’s announcement of 1 December 2025 (available at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/5490077), Coinsilium remains mindful of the regulatory and market sensitivities surrounding token launches and early-stage trading, as well as Yellow’s compliance constraints. In line with the intentions outlined in the Company’s 1 December 2025 announcement, discussions between Coinsilium and the Yellow team regarding a potential post-launch strategic partnership have continued to progress constructively. While the successful completion of the Yellow Trading Launch remains the immediate priority for all concerned, conversations have broadened to include potential collaboration across ecosystem development, support for emerging projects within Yellow’s environment, and the application of Coinsilium’s venture-building and sector expertise to selected technical and commercial initiatives aligned with Yellow’s roadmap.

Against this backdrop and reflecting its growing conviction in Yellow’s progress and positioning, the Board is currently evaluating options to further strengthen the Company’s strategic alignment with Yellow beyond its existing SAFT position. This may, where considered appropriate, include an increase in the Company’s Yellow utility token (“YELLOW token”) holding. Any material developments in this regard will be announced as and when appropriate.

Emerging Investment Themes: Prediction Markets and Event Driven Finance (EDF)

In light of the prevailing market environment outlined above, the Company believes that the current phase of the digital asset cycle presents attractive conditions for disciplined early-stage investment. Periods of reduced market exuberance, lower asset prices and tighter capital availability historically create more favourable entry points, improved governance alignment and stronger long-term return potential. Rather than remaining passive during a corrective phase, the Company is actively identifying themes within the digital asset sector where structural growth drivers remain intact and where blockchain infrastructure plays a foundational role.

Within this framework, Coinsilium has identified a number of emerging and converging areas of opportunity where blockchain infrastructure is beginning to reshape how financial markets operate and how information is priced. These include the rapidly developing field of Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance (“EDF”), alongside AI-integrated decentralised finance infrastructure and the broader evolution of on-chain capital markets. Each of these areas reflects structural shifts within blockchain-enabled financial systems and aligns closely with the Company’s long-standing focus on decentralised market infrastructure.

Prediction Markets are platforms where participants trade contracts tied to the outcomes of future events, converting individual and institutional views about uncertainty into market-driven price signals. These contracts can reflect political outcomes, macroeconomic indicators or future prices of digital assets. Prices are determined by supply and demand, and the resulting market price is widely interpreted as a real-time probability estimate that aggregates dispersed information and collective expectations. Participants allocate capital based on their assessment of whether an outcome will occur, and contracts settle according to the realised result, embedding financial accountability into the forecasting process.

Prediction Markets first gained broader attention through academic and experimental platforms, such as the Iowa Electronic Markets, which were used to forecast U.S. presidential elections with notable accuracy relative to traditional polling. More recently, politically themed contracts on modern platforms have drawn significant trading volumes, particularly during major electoral cycles. Coverage during the 2024 U.S. presidential cycle highlighted the growing prominence of Prediction Markets in public discourse and financial commentary:

MarketWatch coverage:

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-2024-prediction-markets-called-the-presidential-election-before-the-polls-could-now-theyre-mostly-betting-on-sports-113cc8cf

Importantly for digital asset investors, the same framework is now applied directly to digital asset price expectations. Platforms enable participants to trade contracts on where Bitcoin or other digital assets may trade at defined future dates, surface market-implied probabilities for price levels, regulatory developments or adoption milestones, and capture shifts in sentiment around key crypto catalysts such as halving cycles and ETF approvals.

Today, leading platforms such as Polymarket demonstrate that Prediction Markets can attract meaningful trading volumes and investor attention. Publicly available data indicates that Polymarket has generated cumulative trading volume in excess of US$22 billion since inception:

Token Terminal – Polymarket trading volume:

https://tokenterminal.com/explorer/projects/polymarket/metrics/trading-volume

In October 2025, reports indicated that Intercontinental Exchange, parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, led a funding round valuing Polymarket at approximately US$8 billion pre-money:

Reuters, 7 October 2025:

https://www.reuters.com/business/nyse-parent-nears-deal-2-billion-stake-polymarket-wsj-reports-2025-10-07/

Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance are supported by several converging structural drivers. Financial markets are increasingly shaped by discrete event catalysts — from elections and regulatory decisions to macroeconomic releases and corporate milestones — driving demand for real-time, market-based probability signals. At the same time, improvements in blockchain scalability, stablecoin settlement and oracle infrastructure — with oracles serving as mechanisms that transmit verified real-world data to smart contracts — have strengthened the foundations for decentralised event markets.

From an investment perspective, the field remains early-stage and underdeveloped. Key enabling layers — including compliance frameworks, liquidity mechanisms and data infrastructure — are still evolving, creating opportunities aligned with the Company’s strategy of backing scalable digital market infrastructure at formative stages.

The Company regards Prediction Markets as a natural extension of its initial thesis around decentralised capital markets and the financialisation of information, representing a strategically coherent opportunity within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Prediction Markets Infrastructure Investment – Advanced Stage Discussions

Building on the thematic focus outlined above, the Company is pleased to announce that it is currently in the final stages of discussions regarding a significant transaction that is expected to result in a material equity participation in a developing technology venture focused on the Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance sector. Principal commercial terms have now been agreed, and due diligence is substantially complete. However, completion remains subject to the execution of definitive transaction documentation and satisfaction of applicable conditions.

The Company believes this venture represents a compelling infrastructure-led opportunity within a fast-growing and increasingly influential segment of digital markets. Coinsilium’s proposed participation is structured in a disciplined, capital-aware manner, focused on scalable infrastructure and aligned with its venture-building approach, providing exposure to this high-growth sector within a prudent, risk-adjusted framework.

Supported by its strengthened balance sheet, Coinsilium is now well positioned to participate in disciplined early-stage opportunities of this nature. Subject to completion, the proposed transaction is expected to result in Coinsilium holding a material equity interest in the company behind the solution.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate and when the transaction has progressed to a stage suitable for disclosure.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0)7881 306 903 www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0)20 7469 0930 SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0)1483 413 500 OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Damion Carruel, Calvin Man Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited (“Coinsilium” or “the Company”) holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza”), which is responsible for managing the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company’s dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company’s exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company’s exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company’s dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to the risks mentioned below.

BITCOIN and CRYPTOCURRENCY RISK FACTORS

The Company is exposed to risks relating to the holding of cryptocurrency assets and / or operating in an area which is exposed to cryptocurrency assets. A potential investor's attention is drawn to the summary of cryptocurrency risks set out below. If any of the following risks were to materialise, the Company's business, financial conditions, results or future operations could be materially adversely affected.

The list below is not exhaustive, nor is it an explanation of all the risk factors involved in investing in the Company and nor are the risks set out in any order of priority. Further details of risk factors relating to the Company will be set out in the Admission Document.

Crypto asset Market Volatility

The Company's business is dependent on the broader crypto asset market, which has historically been highly volatile. A sustained decline in the market prices of major crypto assets may significantly reduce the value of the Company's corporate treasury assets. Introductions to accounts and lending services could also be adversely affected by a downturn in the market prices and confidence in cryptoassets. The acceptance and long-term viability of crypto assets remain uncertain.

Regulatory and Legal Uncertainty

The regulatory treatment of crypto asset-related activities is evolving rapidly and varies across jurisdictions. Proposed, future changes in law, regulation or regulatory interpretation are likely to bring the Company's services under further regulatory oversight or restriction. Any adverse regulatory development - such as the imposition of licensing requirements, restrictions on crypto asset transactions, or more onerous compliance obligations - could increase operational costs or limit the Company's ability to operate as intended. Uncertainty in the legal environment (including around anti-money laundering and taxation of crypto assets) further compounds these risks.

Dependence on Third-Party Partners

A decision by major partners to curtail lending to crypto asset-backed borrowers could sharply reduce the loan products available through the Company's platforms and therefore the Company's fee revenues.

Reputational Risk

Any high-profile cybersecurity incident, client loss, or business setback at the Company could erode trust among the Company's target clientele and partners. Negative perception of the Company or its industry - for example, due to a market-wide crypto asset scandal or collapse of a similar platform - may discourage potential customers and counterparties from engaging with the Company.

Credit Risk and Borrower Default in relation to Crypto as Collateral

Widespread or frequent borrower defaults, particularly as a result of falling collateral values, could deter lenders from offering products via the Company, reduce the attractiveness of crypto-backed lending to the market, and damage the Company's reputation.

Collateral Value and Margin Call Risk

A sharp decline in the price of a collateral crypto asset may lead to margin calls or the liquidation of crypto collateral, possibly at a time of depressed crypto prices, potentially locking in losses for the borrower. The prospect of margin calls and liquidation could discourage potential borrowers and exert downward pressure on the Company's revenues.

Bitcoin Price Fluctuations and Non-Recourse Lending

The establishment of a Bitcoin "yield reserve" is inherently subject to Bitcoin market risk. While the Company's intended borrowing arrangements would be on a non-recourse basis, a sharp drop in Bitcoin's price could lead to a non-recourse lender to the Company liquidating the Company's Bitcoin collateral to cover any loan advanced. Downward Bitcoin price volatility may trigger interim margin calls or require additional collateral under loan agreements.

Custody and Security of Digital Assets Risk

The Company faces material risks related to the custody and security of its cryptocurrency holdings, including loss, theft, and operational failures. There is a risk of loss or theft due to cyberattacks, technical failures, hijack or physical attack, or human error. Digital assets are inherently vulnerable, and recovery options in the event of loss may be limited. Insurance coverage may not fully compensate for such incidents.

Counterparty and Rehypothecation Risk

During the term of any Bitcoin-backed loan, the Company will be reliant on the lender to safeguard those assets and ultimately return them if the loan is repaid. Any loss of the Bitcoin collateral or delay in its return could not only undermine the Company's treasury strategy but also erode shareholder confidence in the Company's asset management approach.

Financing Availability and Interest Rate Risk in relation to Bitcoin-backed Loans

Any tightening of credit conditions or lenders' risk appetite - including as a result a deterioration in cryptoasset market liquidity - could result in the loans to the Company not being available at the anticipated interest rate or requiring a higher than anticipated posting of Bitcoin as collateral.

General Risks relating to Exposure to Bitcoin or other Digital Assets

These include the risks set out below:

Liquidity Constraints

Bitcoin markets may experience periods of illiquidity, which could impact the Company's ability to sell its holdings quickly or at favourable prices. Market disruptions, technological failures, or a lack of counterparties may further constrain liquidity. In such scenarios, the Company may be forced to accept lower prices or delay transactions.

Technology and Operational Risks

Bitcoin relies on complex technological infrastructure, including blockchain networks and cryptographic protocols. System failures, software bugs, or protocol changes could disrupt the company's ability to access or transfer its holdings. Operational risks also include human error and inadequate internal controls.

Environmental and ESG Concerns

Bitcoin mining and transaction processing are energy-intensive and have raised environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns. Negative perceptions around bitcoin's environmental impact could affect the company's ESG ratings or investor appetite. Regulatory measures targeting environmental sustainability could restrict or penalise Bitcoin-related activities. The Company may face increased scrutiny from stakeholders on its ESG performance.

Concentration Risk

A significant portion of the Company's assets may be concentrated in Bitcoin, exposing it to heightened risk from adverse market movements. Lack of diversification increases vulnerability to price shocks or sector-specific developments. Concentration risk may also amplify the impact of regulatory or technological changes.

Risk of Forks and Protocol Changes

Bitcoin's underlying protocol may be altered through network upgrades or contentious forks. Such changes can result in the creation of new digital assets or disruption to existing holdings. The Company may face operational challenges in managing forks or adapting to protocol changes. There is also the risk of loss or confusion regarding asset ownership.

Loss or Destruction of Private Keys

Access to Bitcoin is controlled by private cryptographic keys, the loss or destruction of which results in permanent loss of the associated assets. Human error, hardware failure, or malicious activity could lead to key loss.

Accounting and Valuation Uncertainty

The accounting treatment and valuation of Bitcoin may be subject to differing interpretations and evolving standards. Changes in accounting policies or guidance could affect the Company's financial statements. Valuation challenges may arise due to price volatility or lack of observable market data. This could impact reported results and investor understanding.

Risk of Regulatory Enforcement

Authorities may take enforcement action against companies involved in digital assets, including Bitcoin. Such actions could include fines, sanctions, or restrictions on operations. The Company may incur significant costs in responding to investigations or defending its position.

Cross-Border Risks

Bitcoin transactions are global and may expose the company to cross-border legal, regulatory, or tax risks. Differences in jurisdictional approaches could result in conflicting obligations or increased compliance burdens. The Company may face challenges in navigating international regulatory frameworks. Cross-border risks may also affect the ability to transfer or realise assets.

Risk of Market Manipulation

The Bitcoin market is susceptible to manipulation due to its relative lack of oversight and transparency. Market participants may engage in practices such as spoofing, wash trading, or pump-and-dump schemes. Such activities can distort prices and adversely affect the Company's holdings. Regulatory intervention may not always prevent or remedy market abuse.

Lack of Recourse and Consumer Protections

Unlike traditional financial assets, Bitcoin holdings may not benefit from statutory recourse or consumer protection schemes. In the event of loss, theft, or fraud, investors may have limited or no avenues for recovery. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin is therefore inherently riskier than holding regulated financial instruments.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.