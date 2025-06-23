Coinsilium Group Limited

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Website Update and Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan

Gibraltar, 23 June 2025 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investment company, announces that it has updated its corporate website, available at www.coinsilium.com, to reflect recent developments, including the launch of Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), the Company’s wholly owned Bitcoin treasury subsidiary.

The updated website provides enhanced context around Forza!’s strategic role and its alignment with Coinsilium’s long-term vision. The update follows a period of heightened investor interest and significant developments across the digital asset landscape. It is designed to offer shareholders and visitors improved clarity and visibility into Coinsilium’s evolving activities.

With a heritage in the digital asset sector dating back to 2015, Coinsilium brings deep-rooted expertise and a comprehensive understanding of Bitcoin, blockchain technology, and the broader digital asset economy. This extensive experience, particularly in areas of security, governance, and risk awareness, equips the Company to navigate a complex and rapidly evolving landscape with clarity and confidence, with a strategic approach to long-term value creation.

As part of the website update, the Company has also published its Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan, setting out the principles and framework underpinning its treasury strategy. Investors are encouraged to review the document, available via the following link:



ð??? https://coinsilium.com/bitcoin-treasury-policy-and-strategic-plan

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of our portfolio can be found here, on the portfolio section of our website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians, ensuring the highest standards of security, governance and risk management.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

