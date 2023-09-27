Colorado Airport Expands Use of Knightscope Emergency Communications

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that a Colorado airport has purchased 3 new K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones ("E-Phones”) to add to the more than 30 K1 Call Boxes already installed along the airport entrance and parking lots. These will be the first E-Phones installed onsite, as the airport looks to update and expand its existing emergency communications system.

The contract was brought to Knightscope by the airport’s construction project management company, a powerhouse in infrastructure construction in the Western United States. This reseller is a full-service heavy-civil contractor whose focus is building highways, airfields, streets and local roads, parking lots, industrial pavements, and water resource projects.

Engineered to be a robust, completely wireless solution, the E-Phone is ideal for applications where communications must be mounted on a wall or post in areas such as parking lots and garages, airports, transit stations and college campuses. It is ideal for enhancing public security by providing clear voice-to-voice communication over a cellular network. When paired with Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots, an airport can further fortify its perimeter protection and emergency communications as discussed in a recent blog post found here.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND AT THE SOUTHEAST SECURITY EXPO 2023

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Concord, NC, on October 10, 2023, at the Southeast Security Expo 2023. The Roadshow will be open outside the main entrance of the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center during event exhibit hours.

The Southeast Security Expo 2023 will encompass over ?40,000 square feet of exhibit space and classrooms. In addition to over 80 exhibitor booths, there will be a total of 13 speakers including keynote speaker Colonel Mark Tillman. Visit www.sesecurityexpo.com to learn more and register to attend.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit from Hawaii to Texas to New York. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone (registration for the Expo is not required). Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

