Columbia Care Releases First Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has released its first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, Cultivate Impact. The report, which reflects on the past year, highlights local, national and industry initiatives that have made a positive impact specific to the Company’s focus areas: opportunity, inclusion, access and sustainability.

"It is our responsibility as an industry leader to create a mission-driven framework for our company and demonstrate what cannabis and its workforce can do for the world. This report just scratches the surface of how we have strived to do just that,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO and Co-founder, Columbia Care. "I am so proud of the tremendous work our teams have put in across the country to make a difference not only in the cannabis industry but also in the local communities where we operate.”

Columbia Care’s CSR work centers around four key principles: "opportunity”, which focuses on bringing social justice, education and entrepreneurship opportunities to cultivate the inclusive cannabis industry of the future; "inclusion”, which celebrates authenticity and different perspectives that drive the Company and industry forward; "access”, which is a commitment to ending stigmas and ensuring that cannabis is made available to those who need it; and "sustainability”, which creates more sustainable practices through innovation and working with environmentally-responsible partners.

"From social justice to medical accessibility and beyond, we’ve worked diligently from the local neighborhood dispensary level to a multi-state scale to help bring about positive change,” said Ngiste Abebe, VP of Public Policy, Columbia Care. "In addition to our mission-driven employees, we’ve also been really lucky to find strategic partners and vendors who have helped make this work possible. This report is just a start; we look forward to continuing this important work in the future.”

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 17 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 132 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 33 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

