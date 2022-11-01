Columbia Care to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 14, 2022

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after U.S. financial markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, participants must pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc703b752599546a7a28197c8bf33e7ad. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.columbia.care/ or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j9ac4cjf.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit https://columbia.care.

