Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park to Welcome Visitors Friday, August 9 Alongside Icefield Parkway Re-opening

Following Parks Canada’s announcement today to reopen the Icefield Parkway, the Columbia Icefield will re-open to visitors on Friday, August 9.

Precautionary road restrictions due to Jasper wildfires will be lifted along the Icefield Parkway (Highway 93), stretching from Saskatchewan River Crossing to the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield. This reopening will allow access to the Columbia Icefield via the southern end of this iconic roadway that connects Jasper and Banff national parks, as well as neighboring HI Rampart Creek Wilderness Hostel and The Crossing Resort.

The Columbia Icefield provides visitors from around the world with the experience to stand on ancient ice with the Columbia Icefield Adventure while taking in expansive Sunwapta Valley views from above, on the glass-floored Columbia Icefield Skywalk. The Columbia Icefield Glacier Discovery Centre, which houses both Pursuit and Parks Canada experiences, includes two signature restaurants along with the exclusive Glacier View Lodge.

With a phased re-entry announced for Jasper National Park, the Icefield Parkway reopening is another important step to recovery. This follows recent communication by Parks Canada to reopen visitor services based on recent conditions by September 3. The Columbia Icefield is located approximately 100 km (62 miles) from the town of Jasper.

"We owe an enormous amount of gratitude to the firefighters, first responders and members of Parks Canada for their heroic actions in ensuring the safety of our staff, their families and our mountain community,” said Stuart Back, COO, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit. "We will continue to work closely with the provincial government, town of Jasper and our tourism partners to support the recovery of the town of Jasper.”

The Pursuit attractions and hospitality operations reopening to visitors include: The Columbia Icefield Discovery Centre, Columbia Icefield Adventure, Ice Odyssey, Columbia Icefield Skywalk and Glacier View Lodge.

