14.05.2024 22:37:58
Comcast To Launch Streaming Bundle Of Peacock, Netflix And Apple TV+
(RTTNews) - Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced on Tuesday the launch of StreamSaver, a bundled streaming service that offers access to Apple TV+, Peacock, and Netflix.
The service is set to debut later this month, however, an exact release date was not provided.
Further, Roberts did not reveal the exact pricing for StreamSaver, announced during a conference hosted by investment research firm MoffettNathanson. However, he assured that it would be "vastly reduced" compared to other streaming services.
Roberts emphasized Comcast's experience in bundling video services over the past 60 years, expressing confidence that StreamSaver would be a compelling offering for consumers.
"We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years," Roberts said at the event. "And so, this is the latest iteration of that and I think will be a pretty compelling package."
Apple TV+ increased its monthly fee to $9.99 from $6.99 last year. Peacock, which boasts 34 million paid subscribers since its launch in July 2020, offers its content for $5.99 per month. Netflix, with over 260 million global subscribers, offers monthly subscriptions ranging from $6.99 to $22.99.
Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery in May announced they will offer a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max.
