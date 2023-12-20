Comcast Xfinity Reports Data Breach

(RTTNews) - Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity, an internet service provider, reported a data breach in its internal system affecting around 35.9 million users between October 16 and October 19.

The breach occurred when the company was attempting to fix its network hardware with Citrix Bleed. During this vulnerable period, hackers penetrated Comcast's systems.

The company suspects that the hackers might have accessed usernames, contact information such as real names and addresses, dates of birth, user-selected security questions and answers, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

The first breach was noticed on October 25 during a routine cybersecurity exercise.

Further, the company has advised its customers to reset their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.

Currently, Comcast's stock is moving up 0.36%, to $44.85 on the Nasdaq.