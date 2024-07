Comcast's Stock Is Falling on Mixed Q2 Results

Shares of the television and media conglomerate Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) fell today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat earnings estimates but fell short of revenue expectations.Comcast's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.21 were better than analysts' consensus estimate of $1.12. However, the company's $26.69 billion in revenue was down 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed consensus estimates of $30.02 billion.Comcast's share price was down by as much as 6.5% today and had slid 2.8% as of 12:26 p.m. ET.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool