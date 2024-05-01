|
01.05.2024 08:00:04
Commences operations at Saint Lucia Cruise Port
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Commences operations at Saint Lucia Cruise Port
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations at Saint Lucia Cruise Port. On 9 August 2023, GPH finalised a 30-year concession agreement with a 10-year extension option. With the fulfilment of the final conditions, GPH has now commenced operations at the port.
Port investment
Under the terms of the concession agreement, GPH is set to invest up to USD 60 million on taking over existing indebtedness and capital expenditure into a material expansion and enhancement of the cruise port facilities at Saint Lucia Cruise Port. The CAPEX programme is expected to take ca. 24 months, whereas the existing indebtedness, transaction costs and customary reserve accounts in an amount of ca. USD 20 million have occurred as of closing. The financing of the majority of the investment is secured through a long-term (15 year), syndicated loan facility arranged by a leading regional bank with a total funding commitment of up to ca. USD 50 million.
This investment includes expanding and enhancing the existing berth in Point Seraphine, enabling the handling of the largest cruise ships in the global cruise fleet and increasing the port's capacity. Furthermore, GPH will also invest in transforming the retail experience at the cruise port, including the redevelopment of the Vendor's Arcade and the design and development of a new Fishermen's Village at Banannes Bay, offering an enticing area for local vendors. Upland development work at Soufriere Bay will also be carried out, including constructing a new amphitheatre and a designated food and beverage area.
In addition to elevating the overall cruise passenger experience in Saint Lucia, GPH is committed to generating significant economic benefits for the local residents by improving the facilities in and around the port, such as Fisherman's Village, and increasing passenger spending in the destination.
In the 12 months to 31 March 2023, Saint Lucia welcomed c590k passengers (2019 calendar year c790k); the completion of the extended pier and upgrading of the facilities are expected to lead to a rise in passenger volumes to over 1m in the medium-term.
Network expansion
The addition of Saint Lucia Cruise Port to GPH’s network is a further step in our strategic ambitions in the Caribbean. Saint Lucia Cruise Port takes the number of consolidated ports in GPH’s network to 26 cruise ports, with passenger volumes for the 12 months to 31 March 2025 now expected to exceed 16 million. The total number of ports, including equity-accounted ports, is now 31, with annual passenger volumes of nearly 20 million expected for the 12 months to 31 March 2025.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|318931
|EQS News ID:
|1893541
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Commences operations at Saint Lucia Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|Trading Statement for the nine months to 31 December 2023 (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|Awarded preferred bidder status for Casablanca Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|50-year agreement signed for Liverpool Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|Exercise of Warrants (EQS Group)
|
15.02.24
|Completes project financing and begins cruise operations at San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,46
|1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Donnerstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas schwächer. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag von seiner freundlichen Seite. An den asiatischen Börsen standen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.